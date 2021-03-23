CMAT Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Tomorrow By NTA On Cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT Admit Card: The Common Management Admission Test is all set to be conducted this month. The NTA announced that the CMAT exam date is March 31, 2021. Candidates must also note that the CMAT Admit card 2021 will be available for download from March 24. Here’s more information about the upcoming CMAT Test.

How to download the CMAT Admit card?

The CMAT Admit card can be downloaded after heading to the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has released a notification on March 22 about the release date of the CMAT Admit card. It can be downloaded from the official website as well. The admit cards will likely be released before 10 AM on March 24.

Once the CMAT admit card 2021 is released on the website, the candidates will be able to find an activated link for it on the homepage.

Upon clicking on the link they will be redirected to a new page, which will ask them to key in their credentials.

Once they hit the ‘Submit’ button, they will be able to view and even download their CMAT Admit card 2021.

Details about the CMAT Exam

The notification states that the CMAT 2021 exam will be held in two shifts. The first one will be a morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The second shift will be an afternoon one starting from 3:00 PM and ending at 6:00 PM. Also, note that students who have opted for an additional section namely ‘Innovation & Entrepreneurship’ will get an additional 30 minutes for the exam.

What will the CMAT 2021 Exam pattern be?

According to the notification, the paper will be divided into four equal parts for 100 marks each. An additional part ‘Innovation & Entrepreneurship’ will also carry 100 marks for those who have opted for it. Here is how the exam paper will look.

Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation: 25 Questions

Logical Reasoning: 25 Questions

Language Comprehension: 25 Questions

General Awareness: 25 Questions

Innovation & Entrepreneurship: 25 Questions

Aspiring candidates are advised to visit the NTA website frequently for getting their hands on any update in this regard. The notification also states that for any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the National Testing Agency Helpdesk at 011 – 40759000. They can also write to the National Testing Agency at cmat@nta.ac.in.

