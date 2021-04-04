CMAT Answer Key 2021 Released At Cmat.nta.nic.in, Raise Objections By April 5

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) 2021 on its official website. NTA had conducted the CMAT 2021 in a computer-based- test mode on March 31. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the answer key online by visiting the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against any key online. The window to challenge the CMAT answer key will be open till April 5 (up to 5 pm). They will have to visit the official website and login to challenge the answer key. A fee of Rs 1000 per question will be charged. It will be a non-refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee has to be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to April 5, 2021 (up to 11:50 PM).

A panel of subject experts will verify the challenges made by the candidates. The valid objections will be considered and a revised/ final answer key will be released. After the CMAT final answer key is out, candidates can expect their results within few days.

How to check CMAT answer key 2021

Visit the official website,cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates will be able to find a link that reads, “Answer Key of CMAT 2021.”

Once you click on the link a pdf will open that will have CMAT answer key 2021.

Download the CMAT answer key and check with your recorded responses.

Candidates can also challenge the answer key online.

Direct link to download CMAT 2021 answer key