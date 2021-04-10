CMAT Result 2021 Declared: NTA Releases CMAT 2021 Scorecard, Final Answer Key, Check Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the CMAT 2021 results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) 2021 can download their scorecard from the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in. NTA had conducted the CMAT 2021 in the computer-based mode on March 31.

A total number of 71490 candidates were registered for this examination. 52327 candidates appeared for the examination. The Examination was conducted in 153 Cities in 278 Centres. A total number of 273 Observers, 120 City-Coordinators, 19 Regional Coordinators & 2 National Coordinators were deployed to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination in the Centre.

NTA had already released the answer key for CMAT 2021 on April 3. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till April 5. Considering the valid objections raised by the candidates, a panel of subject experts has revised the keys. NTA has also released the CMAT 2021 final answer key based on which the scores of candidates have been compiled.

The NTA CMAT 2021 final answer key can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can now download their CMAT 2021 scorecard and final answer keys by following the steps given below. The direct links to download the CMAT Result 2021 and a final answer key have also been provided below for the convenience of candidates.

How to download CMAT 2021 Scorecard

Visit the official website of NTA CMAT 2021- cmat.nta.nic.in On the homepage click on the link that reads CMAT 2021 scorecard download Key in your login credentials and submit Your CMAT 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download CMAT 2021 result

How to download CMAT 2021 final answer key

Visit the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in On the right side of the homepage, click on the link that reads 'NTA Final Answer Keys on which score compiled on 09.04.2021' A PDF file will open on your screen Download and match they keys with your response sheet.

Direct link to download CMAT 2021 final answer key