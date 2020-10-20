CMET Recruitment: Applications Invited For Project Assistant/Associate/Scientist Posts

The Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology recruitment which is also known as CMET recruitment 2020 has invited applications for various posts. The posts are for a MeitY, New Delhi's sponsored project titled “Centre of Excellence on Additive Manufacturing (CoE-AM)-Verticle B” at C-MET, Pune. The posts are for the contractual period till 17 August 2023 or co-terminus with the project, whichever is earlier. All the posts are to be filled for Pune location for Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology Panchawati, Pune. The official website for CMET can be visited at cmet.gov.in.

Interested candidates must apply for the posts in the prescribed application format as given in the official website along with their essential documents, attested certificates and application fee payment details via email ID to shany@cmet.gov.in and gipha26@gmail.com on or before the last date. While the last date for temporary posts is by October 23rd, the other posts can be filled till October 29th.

Project Associate-I

Vacancy - 01

Last Date - 29/10/2020

Qualification - M. Sc. Chemistry/Physics or BE/BTech in Mechanical/Polymer

Miscellaneous posts

Project Scientist (Vacancy - 1)- PhD in Electronic Science / Physics or ME/M Tech in Electronics/Material Science Engineering.

Project Associate-I (Vacancy - 2) - M.Sc. in Physics/Electronic Science or BE/BTechinMechanical / Electronics/Polymer

Project Assistant (Vacancy - 2) - B. Sc. Physics/Chemistry/Electronics or Diploma in Mechanical or Electronics

Administrative Assistant (Vacancy - 1) - Graduate in Science/Commerce or Arts.

Last Date - 29/10/2020

Application Fee: Rs. 100/- for Project Scientist and Rs.50/- for Project Associate –I, Project Assistant, Administrative Assistant

Image courtesy: CMET official website

Project Associate-I/ Project Assistant

Project Associate-II (Vacancy - 1) - M. Sc. in Physics/Electronic Science or BE/B.Tech in Mechanical/Electronics with two years of post-qualification experience in the research lab or industry.

Project Associate-I (Vacancy - 1) - M. Sc. in Physics/Electronic Science or BE/BTech in Mechanical/Electronics.

Project Assistant (Vacancy - 1) - B. Sc. in Physics/Chemistry/Electronics or Diploma in Mechanical or Electronics.

Last Date - 29/10/2020

Application Fee - 50

Temporary posts

Research Associate - (Vacancy - 1) - PhD (Physics/ Chemistry/ Electronics/ Chemical/ Mechanical & Materials Technology) with first class in Master Degree or 3 years of research experience after ME/\4.Tech with first class in Physics/ Chemistry/ Electronics/ Chemical/ Mechanical and Materials Technology

JRF / Project Associate-I / Project Staff-I - (Vacancy - 5) - M.Sc. with NET (Physics/ Chemistry/ Electronics) or ME/ M.Tech with First Class in Physics/Chemistry/ Electronics/ Chemical/ Mechanical and Materials Technology. Candidate without NET/ GATE but having First Class in the above subject with relevant working experience in the R & D. laboratory would also be considered as Project Associate-I/ Project Staff-I

Administrative Consultant (Vacancy - 1) - Retired Administrative Officer / Section Officer or equivalent or and above post who have served in Govt/ PSU/ Autonomous bodies/ Statutory bodies, State Govt.

Last Date - 23/10/2020

Application Fee - 50

Note: For all posts, the applications are to be sent online. No application fee is charged for Women candidates and those belonging to SC/ST category. The application format link has been updated on the website. Click here to apply for the various posts.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock