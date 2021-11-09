Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2021: Apply For Various Apprentice Posts By November 10

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited candidates to apply for the post of technician (vocational)/trade apprenticeship for one-year training under the Apprenticeship Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website - cochin shipyard. in. This recruitment drive would fill a total of 355 apprenticeship positions within the organisation. Apply Online by 10 November 2021.

According to an official notice issued by CSL, "The duration of apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year as per the Apprenticeship Act 1961." Those who have undergone apprenticeship training in any organisation for any duration under the Apprentices Act 1961 are not eligible to apply, "read the notice."

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2021: ITI Trade Apprentices | Vacancy details

Name of the post Number of seats Electrician 46 Fitter 36 Welder 46 Machinist 10 Electronic Mechanic 14 Instrument Mechanic 14 Draughtsman (Medical) 6 Draughtsman (Civil) 4 Mechanic Motor Vehicle 10 Sheet Metal Worker 47 Shipwright Wood 20 Mechanic Diesel 37 Fitter Pipe 37 Refrigerator and Air Conditioning Mechanic 10 Painter (Genl) 10 Total 347

CSL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: Technician (Vocational) Apprentices

Posts Number of Vacancies Accounting & Taxation 1 Basic Nursing and Palliative care 1 Customer Relationship Management 2 Electrical & Electronic Technology 1 Food & Restaurant Management 3 Total 8

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2021: Selection Process | Stipend

Candidates would be selected on the basis of their academic scores, along with prescribed qualifications applicable to the respective trades. In the event that two candidates secure the same percentage of the prescribed qualification, then the final selection would be based on seniority in age. The candidates would have to appear for the verification round after being shortlisted.

Selected ITI apprentice candidates would receive a stipend of Rs 8000 during the training period, while Rs 900 would be paid to Technician (Vocational) Apprentices.

