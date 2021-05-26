Cognizant Eligibility Criteria 2021 For Freshers & Off-campus Placements Seeking A Job

Cognizant is one of the most popular places for new college graduates to begin their career. Cognizant hires recent grads for a variety of positions. If you are a graduate student, you can apply for a position as a Cognizant graduate engineer trainee, which would provide you with improved job opportunities. Check the Cognizant eligibility criteria 2021 for this job drive if you're a recent graduate looking to start your cognizant career.

Cognizant eligibility criteria for freshers

CTS considers entry-level freshers in on-campus drives who have scored a minimum of 60% in 10th, 12th, and Engineering.

CTS sometimes increases the minimum to 70%, though it varies from college to college.

Should have a basic understanding of technical and stream concepts. Should be able to communicate well.

It is necessary to have a high level of aptitude and cognitive abilities.

Cognizant application eligibility for off-Campus placements

BE / BTech / ME / MTech / MCA

Civil, Chemical, and Bio-Related Branches are the exceptions.

60 per cent or higher overall in all academics ( X, XII / Dip, UG, PG ).

Cognizant policies

Aspirants who have appeared for a Cognizant interview in the past six months are not eligible. If one has been rejected in a Cognizant recruitment interview within six months, they are not eligible. If a candidate has been terminated in the past from Cognizant career drive, the candidate is ineligible. If a candidate misses the interview due to any unavoidable circumstances, he or she can apply again.

Documents required for Cognizant recruitment-

Aspirants should submit the original mark sheets of their 10th and 12th standard and graduation or post-graduation degree during their interview. Additionally, they should also provide photocopies of their documents

One updated CV

Passport size photographs

Original Identity proof issued by the Indian Government, i.e., Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Voter ID, Passport

About Cognizant

Cognizant is a multinational technology corporation based in the United States that specialises in business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing. The company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey. Cognizant is a NASDAQ-100 company that trades under the symbol CTSH.

IMAGE: ARLINGTON RESEARCH UNSPLASH