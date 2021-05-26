Cognizant Eligibility Criteria 2021 For Freshers & Off-campus Placements Seeking A Job

Cognizant is one of the most popular places for new college graduates to begin their career. Cognizant hires recent grads for a variety of positions. If you are a graduate student, you can apply for a position as a Cognizant graduate engineer trainee, which would provide you with improved job opportunities. Check the Cognizant eligibility criteria 2021 for this job drive if you're a recent graduate looking to start your cognizant career.
Cognizant eligibility criteria for freshers
- CTS considers entry-level freshers in on-campus drives who have scored a minimum of 60% in 10th, 12th, and Engineering.
- CTS sometimes increases the minimum to 70%, though it varies from college to college.
- Should have a basic understanding of technical and stream concepts. Should be able to communicate well.
- It is necessary to have a high level of aptitude and cognitive abilities.
Cognizant application eligibility for off-Campus placements
- BE / BTech / ME / MTech / MCA
- Civil, Chemical, and Bio-Related Branches are the exceptions.
- 60 per cent or higher overall in all academics ( X, XII / Dip, UG, PG ).
Cognizant policies
- Aspirants who have appeared for a Cognizant interview in the past six months are not eligible.
- If one has been rejected in a Cognizant recruitment interview within six months, they are not eligible.
- If a candidate has been terminated in the past from Cognizant career drive, the candidate is ineligible.
- If a candidate misses the interview due to any unavoidable circumstances, he or she can apply again.
Documents required for Cognizant recruitment-
- Aspirants should submit the original mark sheets of their 10th and 12th standard and graduation or post-graduation degree during their interview. Additionally, they should also provide photocopies of their documents
- One updated CV
- Passport size photographs
- Original Identity proof issued by the Indian Government, i.e., Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Voter ID, Passport
About Cognizant
Cognizant is a multinational technology corporation based in the United States that specialises in business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing. The company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey. Cognizant is a NASDAQ-100 company that trades under the symbol CTSH.
IMAGE: ARLINGTON RESEARCH UNSPLASH