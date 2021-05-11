College Exams Amid COVID: UGC Issues Clarification; Dismisses Reports Of Fresh Guidelines

Putting an end to speculation, the University Grant Commission (UGC) on Tuesday released a notification in which it clearly asserted that till date, it has not issued any fresh guidelines in relation to examinations or otherwise, as was being claimed by certain media houses and publications.

'News relating to fresh UGC guidelines incorrect'

Talking about the 'incorrect news' being published on some print and digital media platforms, the UGC through the notification pointed out, " UGC had issued guidelines on Examination and Academic Calendar from time to time during last year. Further UGC vide letter dated 6th May 2021 had requested the Universities to keep the offline examination in abeyance during the month of May 2021." It further added," In view of the news circulating in Print and Digital Media, it is clarified that UGC has not yet issued any Guidelines on Examination and the news is incorrect"

The notification had the Secretary of the UGC, Prof. Rajnish Jain as the undersigned.

COVID Tally in India

The government and private universities, which were slated to resume classes in 2021, in view of the second wave of COVID-19, decided against it. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh to 4-lakh cases being reported every day.

Reporting a slight dip on Tuesday, the country registered 3,29,942 new infections and 3,876 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517 and the death toll to 2,49,992, and with this, the fatality rate has come down to 1.09 percent while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 82.75 percent. The active cases have increased to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 percent of the total infections.

(Credit-PTI)