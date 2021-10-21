Collins Extends its Blended Learning Solution, Collins Infinity, to Classes 1 and 2

NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Learning, the learning division of HarperCollins Publishers, today announced extension of its recently launched product, Collins Infinity, to classes 1 and 2. This blended learning solution will cater to the teaching and learning needs of classes 1 to 8.

"Collins Infinity contains high quality, curriculum-driven content (mapped to the National Education Policy 2020) in both printed and digital versions. The platform was designed with a view to bypass the often-confusing workflows of typical learning management systems (LMS). The intuitive, modular workflow with minimal navigation clicks makes for a memorable user experience," said John Noel Bose, Head - Digital, Collins Learning.

He dwelled on the key features of the platform, "Collins Infinity is currently available for seven subjects, with each subject having more than 5,000 learning resources in the form of videos, audio, animations, 3-D models, interactivities, worksheets, and a lot more. It includes chapter and lesson plans, question bank with questions tagged to difficulty level, learning outcome, and taxonomy, enabling teachers to easily plan classes, or just click-through to assign homework or create test papers. It also includes in-depth reporting array and remediation tools for school administrators, teachers, and parents to gain valuable insights and support a student's learning style and progress. I think Collins Infinity would be a 360 support for schools, teachers, students, and parents in one platform." Today, with user data security being more important than ever, Collins Infinity ensures safety of user information with the Infinity secure servers and up-to-date data security and encryption protocols.

"With more than 600 learning resources in the Collins product portfolio used by approximately six million students across the country, we hope that Collins Infinity will further the objective of making quality education more accessible. With Collins Infinity, learners will be able to create personalized progress journeys by measuring outcomes, while educators will be able to deliver lessons using the most effective pedagogical approaches," said Ananth Padmanabhan, Chief Executive Officer, HarperCollins Publishers, India.

He added, "Collins always places the learner at the core while designing print and digital resources, and at the same time empowers teachers with the right tools for an engaging and joyful teaching and learning experience. Collins also offers extensive training for all user schools. This led to Collins Infinity being widely adopted by schools in its pilot year and encouraged us to extend the solution from classes 3-8 to include classes 1 and 2." "Technology must enable personalized learning by providing real-time data that gives teachers insight into each student's progress. It should also allow parents to be equal collaborators in their child's educational development. Collins Infinity aims to fulfill this with its rich content and simple interface," said Ananth Padmanabhan.

You can access Collins Infinity here: https://infinity.collins.in/.

About Collins: Collins has been publishing educational and informative books for over 200 years. Throughout this rich heritage we have maintained an impressive record in creating market-leading products across various sectors. As the educational publishing division of HarperCollins Publishers, part of News Corp, Collins strives to promote holistic development of children of all ages. As one of the fastest growing companies in the K12 segment in India, our educational publishing continues to deliver up-to-date and engaging student resources and exceptional teacher support to help schools tackle new initiatives and utilise the latest technology. Visit www.collins.in to explore the complete range of products from Collins.

For any queries, please write to CollinsInfinity@harpercollins.co.in.

