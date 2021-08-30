COMEDK 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Admit Cards

COMEDK 2021 admit card: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka also known as COMEDK has released the UGET Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets have been released on August 30, 2021, for the exam which is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2021. Registered candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards have been uploaded on the official website which is comedk.org. Candidates who have applied for the examination should make sure to download the admit card by September 13, 2021. Candidates can check the steps as well as the direct link to download hall tickets here.

On September 14, 2021, the exam will be conducted in two shifts namely morning and evening. The morning shift will start from 9:00 am and will continue till 12 noon and the second shift will start from 2:30 pm and will continue till 5:30 pm. Post the exam is conducted the provisional answer keys will also be released. As per the schedule, admit cards will be out on September 17, 2021.

COMEDK UGET Admit Card download process

Registered candidates should visit the official website of Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, comedk.org. On the homepage click on Under Graduate Entrance Test or Engineering Application Login section Candidates will have to enter the application sequence number to log in Post doing this the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen Candidates should cross-check and download COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2021. Candidates should also make sure to take a printout of the same so that they can carry it to the examination hall on the above-mentioned date

COMEDK Exam Pattern and syllabus

COMEDK exam is a computer-based test consisting of 180 multiple-choice questions. 60 questions would be asked from each of the subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Math. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. There will be no negative marking in the exam. The entrance test will be based on the existing syllabus of 10 + 2 / 11th &12th STD / 1 st & 2nd PUC. The syllabus for the entrance exam will be made available at www.comedk.org in a separate document by April 30, 2021. Take a look at the process for registration.