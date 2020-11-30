COMEDK Counselling 2020: First Allotment Result Declared On Comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has finally declared the round 1 seat allotment result for UGET 2020. The result was announced on November 30 on the official website of the institution. In addition the result, an official statement was also released that read, “Round 1 engineering allotment details are now available in candidate’s login.” Read on to know more about the COMEDK counselling 2020.

COMEDK Counselling 2020

All the candidates who had originally registered for the round 1 counselling will now be able to check their results online at comedk.org. Candidates must note that shortlisted candidates need to confirm their seats as soon as possible. The COMEDK first round counselling 2020 notice also mentions that the candidates also need to pay the counselling fee on or before December 5, 2020. Meanwhile here’s how candidates can check their COMEDK first allotment result.

How to check the COMEDK first allotment result?

Candidates first need to visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, they must head to the “Counselling” tab and click on the link that reads, “Engineering Login”

Upon clicking on it, a new page will appear on the display screen

Candidates must then key in your credentials and login

Once they click submit, COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

COMEDK 2nd round counselling date

According to its official website, the COMEDK 2020 counselling mock seat allotment was announced on November 27. The COMEDK UGET 2020 choice filling was started from November 23 onwards. The first seat allotment result has been declared today on November 30. The COMEDK 2nd round counselling date is not out yet but is scheduled to be very soon. The counselling will be conducted for three rounds.

Candidates who will clear COMEDK UGET 2020 will be able to participate in the counselling and document verification for the allocation of seats in their choice of college and course. COMEDK counselling 2020 is being conducted for admission to the engineering, architecture and medical colleges in Karnataka through COMEDK UGET, NATA and NEET scores. After the declaration of the result/ rank card, candidates with their names mentioned in the merit list will be called to participate in the online COMEDK counselling.