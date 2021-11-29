COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
COMEDK UGET Round 1 Seat Allotment: The seat allotment list of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has been released on the official website. Candidates can now check the number of remaining seats after the round 1 allotment for the Karnataka COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test by visiting the official website - comedk.org. The round 1 cut-off ranks after the engineering allotment have also been released on the official website. COMEDK UGET 2021 was held on September 14, 2021, for the admission of candidates to various courses, including engineering, architecture, and others.
If candidates face any issues or have any queries, they can reach out to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org. Candidates can also use the helpline number - 08046671060 / 72459866683. For more information, it is recommended that candidates must visit the official website - COMEDK Round 1.