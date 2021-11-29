COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

COMEDK UGET Round 1 Seat Allotment: The seat allotment list of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has been released on the official website. Candidates can now check the number of remaining seats after the round 1 allotment for the Karnataka COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test by visiting the official website - comedk.org. The round 1 cut-off ranks after the engineering allotment have also been released on the official website. COMEDK UGET 2021 was held on September 14, 2021, for the admission of candidates to various courses, including engineering, architecture, and others.

COMEDK 2021: Direct link

Direct link to check the list of vacant seats ( CLICK HERE )

( ) Direct link to check Round 1 Cut off Ranks After Engineering Allotment ( CLICK HERE )

( ) To download COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment List click on the direct link given here - COMEDK Round 1 2022

- Direct link to open the official website - COMEDK Official Website (CLICK HERE)

COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment 2021: Here's how to download

STEP 1: Go to the official website - comedk.org.

STEP 2: Now click on the notification that reads, "Login-Engineering Counselling 2021."

STEP 3: A new tab or page will appear.

STEP 4: Candidates must now log in with their credentials, such as their username and password.

STEP 5: Following this, the details about the seat allotment will appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Candidates must keep a copy of the application for future reference.

COMEDK 2021: More information | Helpline desk

If candidates face any issues or have any queries, they can reach out to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org. Candidates can also use the helpline number - 08046671060 / 72459866683. For more information, it is recommended that candidates must visit the official website - COMEDK Round 1.

