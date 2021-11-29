Last Updated:

COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

COMEDK UGET Round 1 Seat Allotment list of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has been released on the official website.

Written By
Amrit Burman
COMEDK

Image: Shutterstock


COMEDK UGET Round 1 Seat Allotment: The seat allotment list of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has been released on the official website. Candidates can now check the number of remaining seats after the round 1 allotment for the Karnataka COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test by visiting the official website - comedk.org. The round 1 cut-off ranks after the engineering allotment have also been released on the official website. COMEDK UGET 2021 was held on September 14, 2021, for the admission of candidates to various courses, including engineering, architecture, and others.

COMEDK 2021: Direct link

  • Direct link to check the list of vacant seats (CLICK HERE)
  • Direct link to check Round 1 Cut off Ranks After Engineering Allotment (CLICK HERE)
  • To download COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment List click on the direct link given here - COMEDK Round 1 2022
  • Direct link to open the official website - COMEDK Official Website (CLICK HERE)

COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment 2021: Here's how to download 

  • STEP 1: Go to the official website - comedk.org.
  • STEP 2: Now click on the notification that reads, "Login-Engineering Counselling 2021."
  • STEP 3: A new tab or page will appear.
  • STEP 4: Candidates must now log in with their credentials, such as their username and password.
  • STEP 5: Following this, the details about the seat allotment will appear on the screen.
  • STEP 6: Candidates must keep a copy of the application for future reference.

COMEDK 2021: More information | Helpline desk

If candidates face any issues or have any queries, they can reach out to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org. Candidates can also use the helpline number - 08046671060 / 72459866683. For more information, it is recommended that candidates must visit the official website - COMEDK Round 1.

Image: Shutterstock

READ | CBSE 12th Board Exams: Private students to submit exam forms from Dec 2; Check eligibility
READ | IIFT MBA admit card out for Dec 5 exam, here's direct link to download
READ | Fact Check: UPTET 2021 re-exam on December 26? UP govt issues statement
READ | CA December Exam 2021: 'We are not here to regulate everything,' says Supreme Court
READ | REET 2021 final answer key released for level II exam, here's direct link to download
Tags: COMEDK, COMEDK UGET, COMEDK Round 1
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND