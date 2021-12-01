Last Updated:

COMEDK: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released For Architecture & Other Courses

COMEDK: Counselling process by the Consortium of Medical Engineering & Dental Colleges of Karnataka is underway for admission of candidates into various courses

COMEDK

COMEDK Counselling 2021: The counselling procedure by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) is underway for admission of candidates into architecture and other courses. The Round 1 Seat Allotment result was announced today on December 1 at 11 am on the official website, which can be checked by the candidates by visiting comedk.org. Along with the result, the cutoff marks have also been shared.

COMEDK Counselling 2021 registration for choice filling started on November 21, 2021. A mock seat allotment was also conducted to teach the candidates how the seats would be allocated to them. Candidates must note that they would require their application number and password in order to check the list of seat allotments. Candidates should be aware that they will be required to pay fees in order to confirm their options, and the window for the same will be open from 11 am today until 9 pm on December 3, 2021. Following this, candidates must report to the allotted colleges.

COMEDK Architecture Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

COMEDK 2021 Counselling: How to Check COMEDK architecture seat allotment result

  • Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka -comedk.org.
  • Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Round 1 Seat Allotment result for Architecture."
  • Step 3: Enter your login information, such as your application number or user ID and password, to log in.
  • Step 4: After login, Round 1 seat allocation will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 5: Download and take a printout of the copy if for future use.

