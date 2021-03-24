COMEDK UGET 2021: Know All About The Application Process, Exam Date And Exam Pattern

COMEDK (The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) conducts the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 every year for candidates interested to take admissions into the engineering, medical and dental colleges. The application form for admission to engineering courses -BE and BTech have been released. Candidates should take caution while filling their application forms as the details can't be altered later. Here are a few rules that one must know while filling the UGET 2021 application form. Read on to know more details about COMEDK UGET 2021 application process.

Image credits: Unigauge website

COMEDK UGET 2021 exam date

COMEDK exam date 2021 is scheduled for June 20, 2021. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) and Uni- GAUGE has started the online registration process for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 for admissions to engineering colleges from March 22, 2021. Candidates can register for COMEDK UGET 2021 online by visiting the official website - comedk.org. While registering for UNI-GAUGE, students should visit unigauge.com. The last date to apply is May 20, 2021. COMEDK UGET 2021 and Uni- GAUGE 2021 will be held on June 20, 2021, as a combined test. The exam would be conducted in various centres across India.

Image credits: Unigauge website

COMEDK Exam pattern

COMEDK exam is a computer-based test consisting of 180 multiple-choice questions. 60 questions would be asked from each of the subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Math. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

COMEDK Syllabus

The entrance test will be based on the existing syllabus of 10 + 2 / 11th &12th STD / 1 st & 2nd PUC. The syllabus for the entrance exam will be made available at www.comedk.org in a separate document by April 30, 2021. Take a look at the process for registration.

Registration process

Image credits: Unigauge website

Click on the ‘Engineering Application” button on the official website at www.comedk.org

Enter your Name and Date of Birth as per the 10th Std/SSLC marks card

Enter Your Email ID, Mobile number and ID proof details

Click on 'Register'.

After registering you will receive your user ID and password on your mobile number and email ID

Log in with your user ID and password on the platform, and complete your application form.

Click on Preview and check all the details before clicking on Submit.

The status of your application can be confirmed when the application form states “Your application is successfully submitted. Your payment is successful”.

Promo Image credits: Shutterstock

