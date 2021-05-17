COMEDK UGET 2021 Postponed, Application Deadline Extended To July 15

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the postponement of COMEDK UGET 2021 for engineering programmes in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across India. COMEDK UGET 2021 was previously scheduled to be held on June 20 and has now been deferred until further notice. Following this announcement, it was also noted that the COMEDK application deadline has also been extended till July 15, 2021.

COMEDK UGET Postponed

In a notification released on the official website of COMEDK, it was mentioned, "Due to the concerns arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, COMEDK has decided to postpone the examination scheduled to be held on 20.06.2021. New date of examination will be announced in due course. In view of this, the last date for submission of completed application online is extended upto and inclusive of 15th July 2021. All other terms and conditions brought out in the Information Brochure dtd. 19.03.2021 will remain unchanged."

As the COMEDK application date has been extended by two months, it is safe to assume that the exam will commence in the second half of the year. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website of COMEDK, of which a direct link is provided below, as the varsity may update about the new COMEDK exam date 2021 anytime soon.

COMEDK Exam Pattern

COMEDK exam is a computer-based test consisting of 180 multiple-choice questions. 60 questions would be asked from each of the subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Math. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

COMEDK Syllabus

The entrance test will be based on the existing syllabus of 10 + 2 / 11th &12th STD / 1 st & 2nd PUC. The syllabus for the entrance exam will be made available at www.comedk.org in a separate document by April 30, 2021. Take a look at the process for registration.

How to register for COMEDK UGET 2021?

Click on the ‘Engineering Application” button on the official website at www.comedk.org

Enter your Name and Date of Birth as per the 10th Std/SSLC marks card

Enter Your Email ID, Mobile number and ID proof details

Click on 'Register'.

After registering you will receive your user ID and password on your mobile number and email ID

Log in with your user ID and password on the platform, and complete your application form.

Click on Preview and check all the details before clicking on Submit.

The status of your application can be confirmed when the application form states “Your application is successfully submitted. Your payment is successful”.

