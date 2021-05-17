COMEDK UGET 2021 Postponed, Application Deadline Extended To July 15

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the postponement of COMEDK UGET 2021 for engineering programmes in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across India. COMEDK UGET 2021 was previously scheduled to be held on June 20 and has now been deferred until further notice. Following this announcement, it was also noted that the COMEDK application deadline has also been extended till July 15, 2021.
In a notification released on the official website of COMEDK, it was mentioned, "Due to the concerns arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, COMEDK has decided to postpone the examination scheduled to be held on 20.06.2021. New date of examination will be announced in due course. In view of this, the last date for submission of completed application online is extended upto and inclusive of 15th July 2021. All other terms and conditions brought out in the Information Brochure dtd. 19.03.2021 will remain unchanged."
As the COMEDK application date has been extended by two months, it is safe to assume that the exam will commence in the second half of the year. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website of COMEDK, of which a direct link is provided below, as the varsity may update about the new COMEDK exam date 2021 anytime soon.
COMEDK exam is a computer-based test consisting of 180 multiple-choice questions. 60 questions would be asked from each of the subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Math. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. There will be no negative marking in the exam.
The entrance test will be based on the existing syllabus of 10 + 2 / 11th &12th STD / 1 st & 2nd PUC. The syllabus for the entrance exam will be made available at www.comedk.org in a separate document by April 30, 2021. Take a look at the process for registration.