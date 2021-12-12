COMEDK UGET 2021 Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on December 12 released the COMEDK UGET round 2 phase 1 seat allotment 2021. Candidates can check the seat allotment for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 ( COMEDK UGET 2021) Engineering and Architecture programmes at its official website comedk.org. Candidates have been given option of paying fee for second round phase one seat allotment till December 13, 2021. Candidates should make sure to pay the fee on Monday till 5 pm.
"Last Date to make Decision and Payment for Round2 Phase1 Engineering and Architecture Allotment (HKR/TULU/TELUGU Seats) is: 5:00 PM of 13 Dec 2021," reads a statement posted on COMEDK official website.
The Round 1 Seat Allotment result was announced on December 1 at 11 am on the official website, which can be checked by the candidates by visiting comedk.org. Along with the result, the cutoff marks have also been shared. COMEDK Counselling 2021 registration for choice filling started on November 21, 2021. A mock seat allotment was also conducted to teach the candidates how the seats would be allocated to them. Candidates had to pay fees in order to confirm their options, and the window for the same was closed on December 3, 2021.