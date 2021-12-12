COMEDK UGET 2021 Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Here's How To Check

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on December 12 released the COMEDK UGET round 2 phase 1 seat allotment 2021. Candidates can check the seat allotment for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 ( COMEDK UGET 2021) Engineering and Architecture programmes at its official website comedk.org. Candidates have been given option of paying fee for second round phase one seat allotment till December 13, 2021. Candidates should make sure to pay the fee on Monday till 5 pm.

"Last Date to make Decision and Payment for Round2 Phase1 Engineering and Architecture Allotment (HKR/TULU/TELUGU Seats) is: 5:00 PM of 13 Dec 2021," reads a statement posted on COMEDK official website.

Who are eligible to appear for second round?

Those candidates who accepted and upgraded or rejected and upgraded or participated in the first round of second phase of COMEDK 2021 counselling are eligible to appear for the second round. However, they should not have been allotted any seats till now.

Steps To Check COMEDK UGET 2021 Seat Allotment

The candidates will have to go to the official website comedk.org

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the ‘Counselling details’ link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on designated seat allotment link for Engineering and Architecture courses

Post clicking on the link the COMEDK UGET seat allotment list will appear on the screen

Candidates should check and download the seat allotment letter

COMEDK: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released For Architecture & Other Courses

The Round 1 Seat Allotment result was announced on December 1 at 11 am on the official website, which can be checked by the candidates by visiting comedk.org. Along with the result, the cutoff marks have also been shared. COMEDK Counselling 2021 registration for choice filling started on November 21, 2021. A mock seat allotment was also conducted to teach the candidates how the seats would be allocated to them. Candidates had to pay fees in order to confirm their options, and the window for the same was closed on December 3, 2021.