COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021 Today At 4 Pm, Here's How To Check

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges (COMEDK) Karnataka will on Thursday release the COMEDK answer key 2021. The final answer key and the response sheets are scheduled to be released on September 23, 2021 in the second half at 4 pm. COMEDK had already released the provisional answer keys and provided students time to raise objections. On the basis of valid objections, the final answer key has been prepared. The COMEDK results will be based on the final answer key. The COMEDK results 2021 will be released on September 26 at 4 pm.

The COMEDK exam was conducted on September 15 in 157 cities across India, including 23 in Karnataka. A total of 44741 candidates out of the 66304 registered candidates attended the examination. COMEDK exam offers 20000 seats in 180 engineering colleges across the state of Karnataka. Clarification regarding the provisional answer key was submitted online in the format with Rs 500 per clarification fee. Here is the list of important dates and also the steps to download the final answer key once it is released.

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021: Important dates

The final answer key is scheduled to be released on September 23 at 4 pm

The COMEDK UGET result 2021 will be released on September 26, 2021

The provisional answer key was released on September 17

The last day to raise objection was September 19, 2021

COMEDK UGET Answer Key download: Check Steps