COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021 Today At 4 Pm, Here's How To Check

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021 will be released at comedk.org today. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the response sheet.

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges (COMEDK) Karnataka will on Thursday release the COMEDK answer key 2021. The final answer key and the response sheets are scheduled to be released on September 23, 2021 in the second half at 4 pm. COMEDK had already released the provisional answer keys and provided students time to raise objections.  On the basis of valid objections, the final answer key has been prepared. The COMEDK results will be based on the final answer key. The COMEDK results 2021 will be released on September 26 at 4 pm. 

The COMEDK exam was conducted on September 15 in 157 cities across India, including 23 in Karnataka. A total of 44741 candidates out of the 66304 registered candidates attended the examination. COMEDK exam offers 20000 seats in 180 engineering colleges across the state of Karnataka. Clarification regarding the provisional answer key was submitted online in the format with Rs 500 per clarification fee.  Here is the list of important dates and also the steps to download the final answer key once it is released.

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021: Important dates 

  • The final answer key is scheduled to be released on September 23 at 4 pm
  • The COMEDK UGET result 2021 will be released on September 26, 2021
  • The provisional answer key was released on September 17
  • The last day to raise objection was September 19, 2021

  COMEDK UGET Answer Key download: Check Steps 

  • Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka - comedk.org. 
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘Important Links’ section and click on the suitable link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will be asked to login by entering the required credentials like roll number 
  • COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on the screen  
  • Cross-check the details and download the same
  • Take a print of the answer key for any future reference.
