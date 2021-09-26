COMEDK UGET Results 2021 Declared; Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
COMEDK UGET Results 2021: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the Undergraduate Entrance Test. The UGET results 2021 have been announced on Sunday, September 26, at 4 pm. Candidates who took the exam can check the scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website. The official website is comedk.org. To check the scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and password.
The next step after qualifying for the written exam is counselling. Only those students who qualify for the written exam will be eligible to sit in the counselling round. Candidates should remember to carry their rank cards at the time of counselling. The link for COMEDK UGET 2021 results has been mentioned here.
Candidates who qualify for the COMEDK UGET exam will be invited to participate in the counselling rounds. For counselling, candidates will have to register themselves first. Registration will be followed by document verification, choice filling, mock allotment and final seat allotments.