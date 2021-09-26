Last Updated:

COMEDK UGET Results 2021 Declared; Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards

COMEDK UGET Results 2021 has been announced. Candidates can check the steps to download the scorecards here. The direct link to download card is attached here.

COMEDK UGET Results 2021

COMEDK UGET Results 2021: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the Undergraduate Entrance Test. The UGET results 2021 have been announced on Sunday, September 26, at 4 pm. Candidates who took the exam can check the scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website. The official website is comedk.org. To check the scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and password. 

The next step after qualifying for the written exam is counselling. Only those students who qualify for the written exam will be eligible to sit in the counselling round. Candidates should remember to carry their rank cards at the time of counselling. The link for COMEDK UGET 2021 results has been mentioned here.

COMEDK UGET Results 2021: Date and Time

  • The result has been declared on the official website on September 26, 2021
  • The results will be uploaded in the second half at 4 pm

How to check COMEDK UGET 2021 results

  • Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website which is comedk.org
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads "COMEDK UGET 2021 result link"
  • Candidates will be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter the required credentials
  • Post logging in the COMEDK UGET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the results and download the same
  • Candidates are hereby advised to take the printout of the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scorecards

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2021

Candidates who qualify for the COMEDK UGET exam will be invited to participate in the counselling rounds. For counselling, candidates will have to register themselves first. Registration will be followed by document verification, choice filling, mock allotment and final seat allotments.

