COMEDK UGET Results 2021 To Be Declared Today At 4 Pm; Check Direct Link, Details

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka is gearing up to announce the Undergraduate Entrance Test, also known as UGET results 2021. The results will be announced on Sunday, September 26, at 4 pm. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the results today. The results will be uploaded on the official website, which is comedk.org. Once the results are uploaded, the direct link will also be activated, and students can easily check the results then. To check their scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and password.

The next step after qualifying for the written exam is counselling. Only those students who are eligible for the UGET 2021 will be eligible to sit in the counselling round. Candidates should remember to carry their rank cards at the time of counselling. The steps to check the scorecards are mentioned below.

COMEDK UGET Results 2021: Date and Time

The result will be uploaded on the official website on September 26, 2021

The results will be declared in the second half at 4 pm

COMEDK UGET Results 2021: Steps to check scorecards

Candidates should visit the official website which is comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the link which reads "COMEDK UGET 2021 result link"

Candidates will be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter the required credentials

Post logging in the COMEDK UGET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the results and download the same

Candidates are hereby advised to take the printout of the same for future reference

The direct link to check results will be added once results are declared

Image: Pexels