COMEDK UGET Results 2021 To Be Released On Sept 26 At 4 Pm; Here’s How To Download

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 results tomorrow, September 26. Once the result is out, candidates will be able to check and download the COMEDK UGET 2021 results by visiting the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org. The result will be available on the official website after 4 pm tomorrow, and candidates will need to use their application number and password to download the scorecards.

After the declaration of the COMDEK UGET Result 2021, the students who qualify for the UGET 2021 will be eligible to sit in the counselling round, and carrying the COMEDK UGET rank card in the counselling round is mandatory. After the announcement of the result if a tie situation occurs, then the student who secured a higher percentile in Physics and Mathematics will be given the higher rank. If the tie does not break, then students having the highest percentile will be given preference, followed by the highest score in Chemistry, and then age will be considered.

COMEDK UGET Result 2021: Here's how to check COMEDK UGET scorecard

STEP 1: Go to the official website of the UGET to check the COMEDK UGET Result 2021.

STEP 2: Now on the homepage, click on the link that says "COMEDK UGET 2021 result link".

STEP 3: A login page will appear automatically.

STEP 4: Enter the required credentials and log in.

STEP 5: The COMEDK UGET 2021 result will be shown on the screen.

STEP 6: Now, you can check and download the results.

STEP 7: It is recommended that you take a printout for future reference.

Image: PTI