Competitive Exams Amid Covid Lockdown: Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Answers All FAQs

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown initiated to counter the coronavirus pandemic, and with confirmed cases in the country rising, in a special broadcast on Republic Media Network, Founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar answered competitive exams related questions asked by viewers.

Here is the list of questions asked by the viewers, for which answers can be found in the video above:

1. How are you dealing with not being able to teach your students in the classroom amid the nationwide lockdown?

2. What difficulties are you facing to communicate and teaching your students using the internet?

3. Till when will the competitive exams be postponed amid the coronavirus lockdown?

4. As there are no coaching classes available during this period. Can you make all of your IIT-JEE classes available on the youtube website for all the students in the country?

5. Can the student experience the same teaching style and method on online classes as the offline classroom teachings?

6. As UPSC aspirant and a teacher, what will you suggest to the parents and other teachers who are teaching students using the online classes? How can they be a part of this method?

7. Due to the coronavirus and the lockdown situation in the country, how can we motivate and focus on the studies as the routine has completely changed?

8. How will the students deal with the promotion of students in schools amid lockdown?

9. Can you give some classes on the medical examination NEET online?

