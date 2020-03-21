Coronavirus Outbreak: Students Vacate Delhi University Hostel Complex

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, students residing in the Delhi University (DU) hostel complex have started vacating the facility as a precautionary measure to check the disease. Since the students were asked to vacate the hostel only on Friday, they were facing hardships. They are taking the help of their relatives and friends to ensure that they are able to vacate the complex within 24 hours.

Delhi University to remain closed till March 31

Foreign students, who have little or no option to return back to their respective countries, are continuing to stay back. For their care, a few helpers will be working. The mess will remain open for them. The University of Delhi will remain closed till March 31, abiding with the Delhi government order amid coronavirus outbreak. The varsity has asked its staff to work from home and attend the office if called in emergency.

“The University of Delhi shall remain closed till March 31, 2020. Staff (teaching and non-teaching) should work from home to the extent possible and should remain available on the telephone and other electronic means of communication. They should attend the office, if called for any exigency of work,” read the varsity release.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also directed varsities all around India to postpone examinations scheduled to be held till March 31, 2020. The CBSE, ICSE class 10, 12 examinations were postponed till March 31. The NTA has also put on hold the JEE Main examinations scheduled to be conducted on April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020.

'We are not doing a lockdown currently'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the government has not decided to lockdown the national capital, but it may do so in future if required. He said the government has also decided to ban all gatherings of more than five people in the national capital. Earlier, the ban was for a gathering of more than 20 people.

In a statement, Arvind Kejriwal said, "I appeal to all of you to discontinue your morning walks for some time and stay at home. We are not doing a lockdown currently but we might in future, if necessary, for your betterment and safety."

(With agency inputs) (Image credits: PTI)