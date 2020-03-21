COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Postpones All Examinations, Practicals

As the global pandemic Coronavirus continues to spread its horror in the country, the state government of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday postponed all examinations and practicals which were scheduled till March-end. The directive by the education department has also directed the teaching staff to stay at home till 31 March.

"All examinations/practicals scheduled upto March 31 are postponed till 31 March due to coronavirus," said State Principal Secretary of Education.

Staff assigned administrative work shall attend school

According to the education department directives, all teaching staff at all levels shall not attend the respective educational institutions till March 31 and are advised to stay at home. The staff which has been assigned administrative work shall attend school as per the general instructions issued by the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

"Teaching staff, including who has been ordered not to come to the institutions and have been advised to stay at home, will make themselves available to the respective District Magistrates in case they are ordered to do so. These orders will come into force with immediate effect," the department said.

State government bans entry of domestic and foreign tourists

Amid the coronavirus threat, the Himachal Pradesh government has banned the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists in the state. The state government has also cancelled train operations from Saturday till further orders, said Hari Mohan, Senior DCM, Ambala railway division.

Coronavirus outbreak & ways to prevent it

Apart from regular washing of hands, social distancing and reducing rush has been considered essential to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 283 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered.

(with inputs from ANI)