Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand Mulling To Reopen Schools From September; Delhi Holds Back

Following Assam, now Jharkhand is also planning to reopen educational institutions to prevent academic loss of students amid COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, the Jharkhand Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) national president Syed Shamael Ahmad, Jharkhand president Alok Dubey and all district presidents will participate in a virtual meeting to prepare a proposal on reopening schools, that can be presented before the state government. The association has also sought the opinion of parents in this regard.

“I personally feel that schools should reopen now, especially senior classes, although students of junior classes may also face problems. However, I will hold a virtual meeting soon with all our district presidents. Following the meeting, I will present its outcome before the government”, Alok Dubey told ANI.

Dubey said that the state government is also considering to open schools as children have been at home for the last five months.

Meghalaya and Assam gear up to reopen schools

Meanwhile, Meghalaya has become the first Indian state to announce the reopening of educational institutes from September. State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui informed that the government has already formed a committee which has submitted a report on the preparation of protocols for reopening schools.

Similarly, the Assam government which also plans to resume classes from September 1, said that teachers and employees of all educational institutions in the state will undergo COVID-19 tests and those found negative must be ready to join work. The staffers, who went back to their hometown during the lockdown, must return and remain on standby till further orders, or else it will be considered as unpaid leaves.

Following the Gauhati High Court’s direction, the Assam government has asked private schools to give 25% of exemption on fees. Colleges were also directed to increase 25% seats, and reserve it for students who passed the higher secondary examinations this year.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the government will not reopen schools until it the COVID-19 situation normalises in the city.

Earlier this month, the Centre had also clarified that it has not yet fixed any date for the reopening educational institutes. All schools and colleges have been closed across the country since March after PM Modi announced nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

