COVID-19: Decision On Reopening Schools In Delhi Soon, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia has stated on Monday that the government will reopen schools based on the people's opinions. The National Capital Government had recently asked the people to express their views about the reopening of schools, and it received more than 30-35 thousand responses from the people.

Minister Sisodia said, “We had sought suggestions from the people of Delhi, and we have received 30-35 thousand proposals. It seems like people want to reopen the schools. We will put a clear picture based on the number of votes received to reopen schools."

Last week, the Delhi government sought suggestions from parents, teachers, and students to reopen the schools. The government provided an e-mail address for the same, after which many people responded.

Should Delhi open its schools and colleges now? If you are a parent, student, teacher, or principal in Delhi's school or college, please send me your suggestions on DelhiSchools21@gmail.com," Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia had tweeted last Wednesday.

Schools and educational centres across the Nation were shut, and students had to shift to online learning after restrictions were imposed in March 2020 as part of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the lethal coronavirus. Several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year. However, they were later forced to resume online classes amid the deadly second coronavirus wave this year.

