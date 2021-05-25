COVID-19: Gujarat To Conduct Class 12 Board Exams As Per Existing System From July 1

Amid the uncertainty looming over CBSE class 12 board exams, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday announced, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct Class 12 exams as per the existing system. Exams of science and general streams will begin on July 1 and informed that Part-1 of the science stream will have MCQs and Part 2 will have descriptive writing.

Earlier on Thursday, the state government decided to cancel the state board exams for Class 10 students and give them mass promotion to the next grade due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat. During the Education Ministry's high-level meeting Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was adamant that the state will conduct the Class 12 board exams.

CBSE board exam dates to be announced on June 1?

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank expressed commitment towards the safety and security of students as the first priority of the government of India. He said that despite the pandemic, education did not stop. Govt left no stones unturned to provide online education through portals and TV. Sources have hinted that the CBSE is persistent in conducting exams, with a tweak in the regular pattern, while the Centre has left the decision of state board examinations with the States. The dates and format of conducting class 12 board exams, if held, will be announced on June 1, sources added.

In the meeting that was attended by several Union Ministers including Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar, the Centre has asked States to see if some exams of main subjects can be held under strict COVID protocol, and for the rest of the subjects, internal assessment could be used.

CBSE's suggestions for Class 12th exams

CBSE has suggested two options for conducting the class 12 board exams:

Conduct class 12 exams only for major subjects. Evaluation of minor subjects will be done on the basis of performance in major papers. The exam will be held in designated exam centres. In this case, the CBSE class 12 exam will be held from August 1 to 20 and the CBSE class 12 result will be declared on September 20. Students will appear in their own schools. Exam for only major papers will be held. They will have the option to write for one language and 3 elective papers. For paper 5 and 6, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the performance of major papers. The duration of the exam will be reduced to 90 minutes. The exam will be held two times- July 15 to August 1 and August 5 to 26. If a student fails to appear for the exam due to COVID-19, he/ she will get another opportunity.

