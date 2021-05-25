COVID-19: Gujarat To Conduct Class 12 Board Exams As Per Existing System From July 1

Quick links:
ANI/PTI
Amid the uncertainty looming over CBSE class 12 board exams, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday announced, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct Class 12 exams as per the existing system. Exams of science and general streams will begin on July 1 and informed that Part-1 of the science stream will have MCQs and Part 2 will have descriptive writing.
Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct Class 12 exams as per the existing system. Exams of science & general streams will begin on July 1. Part-1 of science stream will have MCQs &descriptive writing in Part-2: Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama pic.twitter.com/GlIooaqlC4— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021
Earlier on Thursday, the state government decided to cancel the state board exams for Class 10 students and give them mass promotion to the next grade due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat. During the Education Ministry's high-level meeting Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was adamant that the state will conduct the Class 12 board exams.
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank expressed commitment towards the safety and security of students as the first priority of the government of India. He said that despite the pandemic, education did not stop. Govt left no stones unturned to provide online education through portals and TV. Sources have hinted that the CBSE is persistent in conducting exams, with a tweak in the regular pattern, while the Centre has left the decision of state board examinations with the States. The dates and format of conducting class 12 board exams, if held, will be announced on June 1, sources added.
In the meeting that was attended by several Union Ministers including Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar, the Centre has asked States to see if some exams of main subjects can be held under strict COVID protocol, and for the rest of the subjects, internal assessment could be used.
CBSE has suggested two options for conducting the class 12 board exams:
(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)