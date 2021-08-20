COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Schools To Stay Closed Till August 28, Open Only To Staff

An order issued on Friday, August 20, by the Revenue Department of the state's Disaster Management Cell stated that schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till August 28. According to the order, only teaching and non-teaching staff will be permitted to visit the school.

Himachal Pradesh schools closed

Residential schools, on the other hand, will continue to operate under the state education department's COVID standards. Those who break these rules will face legal consequences, according to the order.

Himachal Pradesh tightens entry rules

The Himachal Pradesh government has tightened entry procedures in response to an increase in cases, making it obligatory for visitors to register on the COVID e-portal. All inter-state movement to the state would be tracked through registration on the COVID e-portal for contact tracing, according to chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh's order.

Industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers, project proponents, service providers, government officials, and those wanting to commute for medical reasons to enter and exit the state or vice versa are exempt from the limitations if they register on the portal. Children under the age of 18 are excused if they are accompanied by parents or guardians who have a vaccination certificate (double doses) or RTPCR/RAT negative tests. The prohibitions do not apply to goods carriers or the transfer of products, inland cargo, or exports.

COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh reported one COVID-19 death and 297 positive positive cases, with 366 positive patients recovering. There are a total of 2,11,277 confirmed positive cases in the state, including 2,663 current cases, 2,05,047 patients who have recovered, and 3,543 patients who have died. To date, 30,80,645 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 2869328 of them being found to be negative. Since 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 15,619 samples have been tested in the state. The most recent COVID-19 outbreak began in the last week of July. Since July 25, the state has had over 6,000 cases and over 40 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI)

