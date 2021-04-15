COVID-19: Odisha, Gujarat Join CBSE & State Boards In Postponement Of Exams Amid Surge

After CBSE, many State and other boards have come forward to announce the cancellation or postponement of examinations in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the recent among which is Odisha and Gujarat. The State of Odisha announced the suspension of class 10th and 12th board exams from April 19, and the promotion of students of class 9th and 11th to 10th and 12th respectively without having to take any test.

CM Naveen Patnaik orders suspension of all 10th & 12th board exams in the state in view of COVID situation. All students of Class 9 & 11 in academic year 2020-21 will be prompted to the 10th and 12th standards respectively. They do not have to take any tests for this: Odisha CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

Similarly, the Gujarat government announced the postponement of the Class 10th and 12th examination, which was slated to take place between May 10 and 25, and asserted that the new dates will be announced after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the

State on May 15. As far as Classes 1 to 9 are concerned, it was announced that the students will be provided mass promotion without having to take any examinations.

In the wake of #COVID19 pandemic, Gujarat Govt decides to postpone Class 10 & 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25 & mass promotion for students of std 1 to 9 & 11. New dates to be announced after reviewing coronavirus situation on May 15: Gujarat CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab and Haryana government also released notification regarding the exams. The Punjab government announced that all Class 5, 8, and 10 students will be promoted to the next class, without taking any examination, and the Class 12 PSEB exams will be conducted later, based on the emerging situation. The Haryana government, on the other hand, cancelled the class 10th exam and postponed the class 12th exams.

CBSE Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Education Minister Pokriyal and other government officials in a meeting held on Wednesday, cancelled the CBSE board exams for class 10th and postponed the board exams of class12th, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases.

As far as class 10th is concerned, students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with marks in the assessment, he/she can appear for the examination when the situation gets back to normal. For the class12th students, an exam schedule for a later date will be prepared after a review meeting on June 1.

Board Exams for Class 10th cancelled & 12th postponed. Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board: Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/ljVuUkEChB — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

As per the official data shared by CBSE, around 21. 5 lakh students are registered for the CBSE class 10th exams and 14 lakh students are registered for class 12th exams.

COVID tally in India

With over two lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 14 lakh mark and the cumulative count to 1.4 crore. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the worst hit in what is being called the second wave of COVID-19.

(Credits-ANI/PTI)