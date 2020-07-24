Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Urges Students To Stay Positive Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Distinguished mathematician and professor of Super 30 fame, Anand Kumar has said that staying positive is important amid the pandemic as being negative or taking stress is not a solution to any situation. Kumar also praised the Centre's decision to launch educational TV Channels for students so that they can even study at home amid the pandemic. Especially, the poor who cannot have access to the internet can also learn from the educational channels.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May announced that it would launch educational TV channels for school students for those not having the internet facility.

The Super 30 academy founder who is known for providing free coaching every year to select 30 underprivileged students who come from poor sections of the society without any resources to pursue higher education to help them clear JEE exam for admission in IITs, said he had written to HRD Ministry to start a 24x7 TV channel to address the problems of lakhs of poor students.

The Super 30 founder, has shared his views on COVID-19 crisis and its impact on students in a book compiled by two alumni of Brunel University London. The book is titled 'Together: An anthology from the COVID-19 pandemic' and has experiences of established authors, leaders, celebrities, teachers, actors, students and frontline workers as to how they dealt with the pandemic. The book also shares experiences of those who have survived the outbreak.

“It is a collection of experiences which would usher in positivity. Being negative or taking stress is not the answer to any problem. I have shared my experience as a teacher and how COVID-19 caused a huge disruption in the field of education - both for students and teachers,” he told PTI.

He has also launched an initiative 'Mathematics for Fun' on Twitter where he gave one interesting problem and asked students to send in their answers. He said he received an overwhelming response to his initiative where not only students but even math lovers from across the world started interacting with me.

“It turned out to be a learning experience for me as well. That was a big confidence booster. From the next day, it became a part of my routine. I post math problems for the students and wait for their replies,” he said.