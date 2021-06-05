COVID-19: TN CM MK Stalin Forms Panel To Study NEET Impact On Medical Admissions In State

As India slowly begin to unlock after battling against the unprecedented second wave of the pandemic, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday formed a high-level committee to submit a report on the impact of NEET examination on medical admissions in the state. This committee formed by the Chief Minister will be headed by retired judge AK Ranjan.

In a statement today, MK Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government always has the responsibility to ensure social justice and was firm in its commitment. It is important to mention here that ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK chief had promised to do away with the nationwide medical entrance exam for MBBS and BDS in the state.

Earlier in 2020, Stalin had also urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the bill passed in the State Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical studies "who are affected by National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examination.

On June 1, the Tamil Nadu government promoted all students from class 1 to 8 without exams. The government promoted all the students in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exams could not be held in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tamil Nadu has registered 22,651 new COVID-19 infections and 463 deaths, pushing the total infected so far to 21,95,402 and the fatalities to 26,128, said the Health Department on Friday. Recoveries remained high with 33,646 people walking out of health care institutions totalling 19,00,306 to date, leaving 2,68,968 active infections, a medical bulletin said. The State reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 cases on May 21 and since then it has been reporting a downward trend. On May 30, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000-mark. Among districts, Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of infections adding 2,810 new cases followed by Chennai with 1,971, Erode 1,619, Salem 1,187, Thanjavur 1,004, Tiruppur 1,161.

