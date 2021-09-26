COVID: DoE Asks CBSE To Waive-off Board Exam Fees Of Class 10,12 Govt School Students

Considering the COVID-19 impact on the Indian economy, Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) has recommended the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) waive off the board examination fees for government school students studying in classes 10th and 12th. This decision comes following a number of requests from parents over the inability to pay fees due to financial troubles amid the COVID pandemic.

The letter written by the DoE read, “The pandemic has created an economic crisis, shuttering business and cutting jobs around the world. The pandemic has badly affected all aspects of life. On one hand, many families have lost their close ones and on the other, many of them have become unemployed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.”

The letter, written on September 23, further mentioned, “After a long time, formal education has started once again in schools. Now, the problems regarding paying Central Board of Secondary Education examination fee have emerged before the parents."

DoE director Udit Prakash Rai informed that they have requested the Board to "waive-off the examination fee for the current Academic session 2021-22 of all the class 10 and 12 students studying in all the government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Department of Social Welfare schools." Meanwhile, CBSE is yet to respond to the request letter.

CBSE to waive off examination fee for COVID orphans

On September 21, CBSE informed that it has decided to waive off the examination and registration fees for the COVID orphans. The decision was taken as a special measure for the 2021-2022 academic year, keeping in mind the students who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE has asked the schools to submit a list of candidates (LOC) who have lost their guardians after verifying the genuineness.

The CBSE said in a statement, "The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view of its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for the Academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost their parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic."

