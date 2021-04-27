COVID In Maharashtra: Governor Asks Varsities, NSS Cadets To Help In Handling Situation

With around seven lakh active cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday asked all the universities of Maharashtra to remain at the forefront of assisting the civic administration in managing the COVID situation. The governor was addressing a meeting of vice-chancellors of 20 state universities through an online platform. Governor Koshyari called upon the universities to launch awareness programmes to educate people about preventing the spread of the pandemic.

He also called upon the vice-chancellors to involve Student Unions alongside volunteers of the National Service Scheme and Cadets of NSS in organizing awareness programmes and blood donation camps. Stating that the nation has great expectations from universities and colleges during the present situation, he asked the universities to prepare plans for vaccinating all students above 18 years of age. "Vice-Chancellors of the universities apprised the Governor of the work being done by them for society during the ongoing pandemic situation," a press release said.

COVID in Maharashtra

Currently, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with a total of 6.8 lakh active cases of Coronavirus. The state recorded over 47 thousand cases in the last 24 hours. To date a total of 65, 284 people have died due to COVID in the state. As per the official date in Covid19india.org, over 36 lakh patients have recovered from the disease till now.