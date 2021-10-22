CPET Merit List Released: Check SAMS Odisha Provisional Seat Allotment List Here

CPET Merit List 2021: The merit list based on provisional seat allotment has been released for the Odisha Common Postgraduate Entrance Test by SAMS Odisha. According to the official notice, the last date to submit application fees was today October 22 till 5 pm. All those students who took part in the entrance exam can check CPET result 2021 on pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment list only after signing in using their login credentials. Those candidates whose name is in the seat allotment list must visit the respective institute on or before October 23, 2021. This seat allotment is prepared on the basis of the applications received in the first counselling round. Candidates should note that the second provisional seat allotment list will be released on November 4, 2021.

CPET Merit List: Direct Link

It is recorded that candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to download the merit link - CPET Provisional Seat Allotment List 2021 (CLICK HERE)

Here's how to check SAMS Odisha provisional seat allotment list for 2021

Step 1: Candidates have to go to the official website of SAMS Odisha, samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads Higher Education tab and then click on the Postgraduate section.

Step 3: Then click on ‘Existing student’s login’ available on the home page of the PG window.

Step 4: Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the CPET Merit List 2021.

Step 5: To log in, enter your mobile number, password, and security code.

Step 6: Review and save the SAMS Odisha provisional seat allotment list.

Image: Shutterstock