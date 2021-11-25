CPET SPOT Admission 2021: Here's How To Check List Of Selected Students & Pay Fee

SAMS CPET SPOT Admission seat allotment list was announced on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The steps to check the seat allotment list have been mentioned below. SAMS Odisha started the Common PG Entrance Test, CPET SPOT Admission 2021 process on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Interested candidates were told to complete the process by November 21, 2021.

The fee payment process has been started on Thursday, November 25, 2021. The deadline to pay the fee is November 26, 2021 (5 pm). The selected candidates will have to report to the allotted institutions with a photocopy of CAF and other relevant documents for verification and admission between November 26 and November 29, 2021. This year, a total of 72 institutes are participating in the SAMS Odisha PG admission process.

CPET SPOT Admission 2021: How to check CPET SPOT Selection list

Candidates should visit the official website of the Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha, at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Existing Student Login’ tab

Candidates will then have to enter mobile number, password and captcha code to log in

Post logging in, candidates will have to pay the application fees and click on ‘Submit’

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the fee receipt for future reference.

Candidates should know that if due to any reason they miss to turn up for admission, the institute will select new candidates from the waiting list. Candidates are advised to read user manual and do as prescribed for CPET SPOT Admission 2021. This month, the provisional allotment order was out on November 4, 2021, and the admission process concluded on November 10, 2021. Common PG Entrance Test, CPET Vacant Seats 2021 was released on the official website on November 12, 2021. All those candidates who appeared for CPET-2021 but were not selected in the first and second-round selection were allowed to appear for this round. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.