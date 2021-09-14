CPGET Hall Ticket 2021 Released By Osmania University; Here's How To Download

Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the hall ticket of Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who applied for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets on the TS CPGET website (tscpget.com).

The CPGET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held from September 18 to September 27 in virtual mode. The exam will be held for a duration of 90 minutes and will have 100 Multiple Choice based Questions (MCQs). CPGET 2021 will be held in three sessions: 9:30 am to 11:00 am; 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm; and 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. The questions will be asked from the prescribed syllabus of every paper.

Here's the CGPET 2021 exam schedule

The Common Post Graduate Entrance Test is conducted for admission into a postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, and 5-year integrated programs offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, and JNTUH Universities.

CPGET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of Osmania University entrance exams – tscpget.com

On the homepage, click 'Download Hall Ticket for CGPET'

A new page would open where you have to give your details.

Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Select the Program/Exam.

Click on Submit.

Your CPGET Hall Ticket 2021 or admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for exam day.

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for exam day and must be carried to the exam hall. The candidates will not be permitted to write the exam in case they fail to carry the hall ticket.