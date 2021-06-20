CRPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021 Notification Released For Civil Engineers

CRPF AC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a recruitment notification for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) posts. The offline applications will begin on June 30. The last date to apply is July 29. There are a total of 25 posts.

As per the official notification, the selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) followed by a written exam. Those who clear the written exam will have to pass the document verification round and detailed medical exam (DME). The qualified candidates will then have to clear an interview.

Key Dates

Starting Date of Offline Application - 30 June 2021

Last Date of Offline Application - 29 July 2021 up to 6 PM

CRPF AC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) - 25 posts

UR - 13 Posts

EWS - 2 Posts

OBC - 6 Posts

SC - 3 Posts

ST- 1 Post

CRPF AC Salary:

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF AC Posts

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University. Candidates must be aged below 35 years. Relaxation up to five years in the upper age limit will be provided to the reserved category candidates.

Click here to read CRPF AC Recruitment 2021 notification

Pay Scale: Level 10 (Rs. 56100- 177500)

How to Apply for CRPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021

Candidates will have to submit their application in the prescribed format with photocopies of all relevant documents with two latest passport size photographs and two envelopes mentioning correspondence address of the applicant with requisite stamps by hand/post only to “DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901” from 30 June to 29 July 2021 by hand/post only. “Central Reserve Police Force Assistant Commandant (Engineer/Civil) Exam, 2021” should be written on the top of the envelope. The application fee for the unreserved, EWS and OBC category is Rs 400. For SC, ST categories and female candidates, there is no fee.