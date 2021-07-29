CRPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment: Application Window Closes Today, See How To Apply

CRPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021: The application process initiated by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for recruiting Civil engineers will be closed on July 29, 2021. The CRPF on 30th June informed about a recruitment drive which aims to select candidates for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) positions. The CRPF in the notification mentioned that the last day to apply for 25 vacancies will be July 29, 2021. Here is a direct link to view the official notification.

The official notification reads, "The Central Reserve Police Force will conduct an open examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer) as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The recruitment process will consist of Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Documentation followed by Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Interview.

CRPF Recruitment: Important Dates

First day to fill application was 30th June 2021

Last date of applying is 29th July 2021 up to 6 PM

CRPF AC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Applications are being invited for selecting 25 candidates for the position of Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer)

Out of 25 posts, the number of seats reserved for UR is 13

EWS - 2 Posts

OBC - 6 Posts

SC - 3 Posts

ST- 1 Post

How to Apply

Candidates will have to submit their application in the prescribed format with photocopies of all relevant documents with two latest passport size photographs and two envelopes mentioning the correspondence address of the applicant with requisite stamps by hand/post only to “DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901” from 30 June to 29 July 2021 by hand/post only. “Central Reserve Police Force Assistant Commandant (Engineer/Civil) Exam, 2021” should be written at the top of the envelope. The application fee for the unreserved, EWS, and OBC categories is Rs 400. For SC, ST categories, and female candidates, there is no fee.

CRPF AC Salary Structure and Eligibility

Selected candidates will be paid a salary between Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500 per month. For applying, a candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University. Candidates must be aged below 35 years as on the date of application. Relaxation up to five years in the upper age limit will be given to the reserved category candidates.

Examination Centres

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted in the following cities