CRPF Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin For Posts Of Physiotherapist And Nutritionist

Sports Branch of Training Directorate, Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications as part of its CRPF recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive is for the posts of Physiotherapist and Nutritionist. The selected candidates will be working on a contractual basis at various Central Sports Teams locations. The interested candidates can check the CRPF recruitment notification on the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF at crpf.gov.in. The applications for the post of Physiotherapist and Nutritionist are to be sent online on the above-mentioned website.

CRPF Recruitment 2021

The application window for this CRPF vacancy is open till June 25, 2021. A total of 6 vacancies are on offer in the CRPF recruitment 2021. Out of these 6, 5 posts are of Physiotherapist while 1 post is of Nutritionist. The physiotherapists would be deployed in New Delhi, Gurugram, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Sonepat while the Nutritionists will be deployed in SMC, GC New Delhi. Initially, the contractual engagement will be for a year. It h could be further extended by one year for a maximum period of two years on the basis of performance. For the selection process, the candidates who fulfilled the eligibility criteria will be called for an interview through email or call letter. The interview may be held at Training Directorate, CRPF, East Block-10, Level-7, Sector-1, R.K.Puram, New Delhi-110066. The applications should be sent only through the mail on igtrg@crpf.gov.in.

See the CRPF recruitment notification HERE

Details about CRPF vacancy

Physiotherapist: The selected candidates for Physiotherapist would be getting a monthly remuneration of ₹50,000 to ₹60,000. The age limit for the post of a physiotherapist is that the candidate should be below 40 years. The eligibility criteria for this post is the applying candidate should have a masters’ degree in Physiotherapy (MPT(Sports) from a recognized Indian or Foreign University. Other desirable qualifications are the publications in peer-reviewed journals published in India or abroad. Another desirable qualification is Work experience with a Nation/State.

Nutritionist: For the post of Nutritionist, the selected candidate would be getting a monthly remuneration of ₹50,000 to ₹60,000. The upper age limit for the post is below 50 years. The essential qualification for the post is that a candidate should hold an M.Sc Course in Nutrition Or PG Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics.

