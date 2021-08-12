CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply For 2439 Posts In CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF; Check Details

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced a vacancy for 2439 positions for Paramedical Staff in the CRPF, ITBP, and BSF. Interested candidates can present their candidature for the post by applying on the official website. Candidates can get all the details regarding the recruitment for 2021 on this page. The CRPF Recruitment 2021 is contractual hiring specifically for those army officials who have retired from CAPF and ex-armed force officials, male/female. However, before applying, it is recommended that the candidate should first go through the eligibility criteria and other details mentioned below.

The notification regarding the hiring process came on August 11, 2021, and the interview date is scheduled for September 13 to 15, 2021. This is a walk-in interview. The candidate must carry an original document, the appointment letter for the interview. Notably, all those candidates who are selected for the post will not receive any benefits like provident fund, pension, gratuity, medical attendance treatment, promotion, etc.

All those candidates applying for Paramedical Cadre in CAPF & Assam Rifles from the retired CAPF as well as ex-armed Force personnel should not be more than 62 years of age. All those retired CAPFs, as well as ex-armed Forces personnel under the age of 62, can apply. All those candidates who are looking for some extra information can also visit the official website or can download the notice from here-CRPF Recruitment 2021.

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details:

Department Number of vacancies AR 156 BSF 365 CRPF 1537 IPBP 130 SSB 251

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Other Details

According to the official notice, the appointed candidate's working hours will be fixed. Meanwhile, no extra allowance will be provided for the appointee. During his/her contract period, the appointee will be subjected to following the standards of discipline of the force. The appointee will not receive any kind of TA/DA during the engagement in CRPF on contractual hiring. As per the notice, once the contract tenure is completed, the appointment will automatically be over by giving one month's notice or by paying one month's salary without assigning any reason.

