CRPF Recruitment For Specialist Medical Officers: Walk-in Interview On April 14

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released a circular earlier this week announcing the commencement of recruitment for the post of Specialist Medical Officer. Qualified candidates are invited to appear for a walk-in-interview on April 14, 2021. This recruitment is for medical specialists who will be appointed at CRPF hospitals in Silchar, Assam. Given below are details regarding eligibility criteria and vacancy.

CRPF Recruitment 2021

Important Details

Notification Date - March 23, 2021

Interview Date - April 14, 2021

Interview Time - 0900 hours

City - Silchar

State - Assam

CRPF Vacancy and Eligibility Criteria

The field of speciality has been mentioned as follows -

Anaesthesia - 01 post

Pathology - 01 post

Medicine - 01 post

Radiology - 01 post

Eye - 01 post

Candidates who are willing to appear for the interview need to be qualified with a Post Graduate Degree or Diploma is the above-mentioned speciality. The notification also mentioned that a candidate with a degree needs to have a minimum of 1 and a half years of work experience whereas a diploma holder needs 2 and a half years of experience after PG. Additionally, the age limit is set at below 70 years. The salary for the posts is mentioned as Rs. 85,000/-

According to the CRPF notification, an appointment will be based on a contract basis with the initial period being three years, after which the contract may be extended for a further two years on a year to year basis depending on the maximum age of 70 years. The contract will lapse automatically after the completion of tenure. However, the appointment can be terminated anytime on either side after serving a month of the notice period.

Interested candidates need to visit Composite Hospital, CRPF, GC Campus, Udarband, Dayapur, Silchar (Assam) for their walk-in-interview on April 14, 2021. Please note that up-to-date relevant documents and photocopies (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.) need to be carried during the interview round. A formal paper application should be submitted with the name of the post applied for mentioned on it as well as five passport size photographs being attached to it. The medical examination will be due post the interview.

