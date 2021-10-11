CS June Result 2021 Release Date & Time Out For Foundation,Executive, Professional Courses

CS June Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has made an announcement regarding ICSI CS June result 2021 date and time. As per what has been decided, CS June 2021 result will be announced on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. To be noted that the results will be uploaded on the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June Result 2021: Important Dates

The results of the CS Professional programme, for both old and new syllabus is scheduled to be announced in first half at 11 am.

ICSI CS executive result (old and new) will be announced in second half at 2 pm

CS Foundation exam results will be available for download at 4 pm.

Candidates are hereby informed that a physical copy of marksheet will not be issued by ICSI. The results, along with subject-wise marks will be uploaded on the official website at icsi.edu. E-result-cum-marks statements of Foundation and Executive programmes will be uploaded on the result website soon after the result announcement.

Official notice reads, “Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.”

In an exception, the mark sheets of the Professional programme will be sent to the registered address of candidates by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. ICSI further said that if any candidate do not receive the marks sheet within 30 days, they can contact the institute. The next session of ICSI CS exam 2021 will be conducted from December 21 to 30 and registrations will begin on October 14, the institute said.