Last Updated:

CS Result 2021: ICSI To Declare CS Exam Results Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

CS Result 2021: ICSI will declare the CS exam results 2021 tomorrow, August 25. See how to download CS Results 2021 online. Check full details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
CS Result 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


CS Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will on Wednesday declare the ICSI CS Result 2021. As per the official information shared by ICSI, the CS  Foundation, Executive and Professional exam results 2021 will be announced on August 25. Candidates who have appeared for the CS exams will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- icsi.edu. The examination of the Company Secretaries Examination June 2021 session started on August 10, 2021 and concluded on August 20.

CS Result 2021: How to check

  • Step 1 – Visit the official website of ICSI--icsi.examresults.net
  • Step 2 – Choose the name of the exam from the dropdown list of exams
  • Step 3 - Key in your roll number and registration ID
  • Step 4 - Your CS Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5 - Download the CS result 2021 and take its printout for future reference
READ | ICSI CS Exam 2021: ICSI releases important information regarding exams, check details
READ | ICSI CS Admit Card 2021 released, exams on Aug 13 & 14; Check direct link to download
READ | ICSI CS Exam 2021: Opt-out window opens for June-Dec exam session, here's how to opt-out
READ | ICSI CSEET: UG, PG students to get direct admission to CS Executive Programme
READ | ICSI CS Exam 2021: ICSI allows students to opt out of June exam, appear for December exam
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND