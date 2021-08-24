CS Result 2021: ICSI To Declare CS Exam Results Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

CS Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will on Wednesday declare the ICSI CS Result 2021. As per the official information shared by ICSI, the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exam results 2021 will be announced on August 25. Candidates who have appeared for the CS exams will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- icsi.edu. The examination of the Company Secretaries Examination June 2021 session started on August 10, 2021 and concluded on August 20.

CS Result 2021: How to check