CS Result 2021: ICSI To Release The Result On October 13; Check Updates Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced that the results of the CS Professional Program (Old and New Syllabus), Executive Program (Old and New Syllabus), and Foundation Program Examinations will be declared on October 13, 2021. Once the results are out, the candidates can check and download them by visiting the official website of www.icsi.edu. The date of the results was announced by the CS Department today, September 27.

On the official website, the candidates will be able to see the subject-wise breakup of the marks obtained in the examination that took place in June this year. According to an official statement issued by the CS Department, "Formal e-Results-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of the www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued".

CS Result 2021: CS Exam | More details

The candidates will get the marks statement after the declaration of the result at their registered address within 30 days, said the official statement. If candidates face any problems regarding the results, they can address them by sending a written application to exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars. ICSI will conduct the next entrance exam for the Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) from December 21, 2021 to December 30, 2021. The registration for the examination, along with the fee, shall be paid after the declaration of the results.

CS Result 2021: Here's how to check the CS Result 2021

STEP 1: To check the CS Result 2021, visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, icsi.edu.

STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads the ‘Latest’ section available on the homepage.

STEP 3: Select the option from "Foundation," "Executive, or "Professional."

Step 4: Fill in credentials such as registration ID, roll number, and other details to log in.

STEP 5: Check and download ICSI CS Result 2021.

STEP 6: Take a print of the results and scorecard for future reference.

Image: Unsplash