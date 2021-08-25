CS Result 2021 Not Today, ICSI Shares Important Update On CS Results; Check Here

CS Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has shared an important update on CS results 2021. Students who have appeared for the CS Executive and Professional exams in the month of August have been eagerly waiting for the results. As per the latest information shared by ICSI, the CS executive and professional exam results will not be declared on August 25.

Earlier, some media reports had claimed that ICSI will announce the CS Results 2021 on August 25. However, ICSI has stated that the news is fake. ICSI took to Twitter on Wednesday to clear the speculations about the CS Results 2021. The examination of the Company Secretaries Examination June 2021 session started on August 10, 2021 and concluded on August 20.

"Please avoid all fake news of declaration of results on 25th August, 2021.#ICSI will announce the date of result of #CS Executive & Professional Examinations, held in August, 2021," the tweet reads.

CS Result 2021: How to check