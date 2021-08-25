Last Updated:

CS Result 2021 Not Today, ICSI Shares Important Update On CS Results; Check Here

CS Result 2021: ICSI will not declare CS Results 2021 today. ICSI has shared an important update regarding CS professional and executive exam results.

Written By
Nandini Verma
CS result 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


CS Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has shared an important update on CS results 2021. Students who have appeared for the CS Executive and Professional exams in the month of August have been eagerly waiting for the results. As per the latest information shared by ICSI, the CS executive and professional exam results will not be declared on August 25. 

Earlier, some media reports had claimed that ICSI will announce the CS Results 2021 on August 25. However, ICSI has stated that the news is fake. ICSI took to Twitter on Wednesday to clear the speculations about the CS Results 2021. The examination of the Company Secretaries Examination June 2021 session started on August 10, 2021 and concluded on August 20.

 

"Please avoid all fake news of declaration of results on 25th August, 2021.#ICSI will announce the date of result of #CS Executive & Professional Examinations, held in August, 2021," the tweet reads. 

CS Result 2021: How to check

  • Step 1 – Visit the official website of ICSI--icsi.examresults.net
  • Step 2 – Choose the name of the exam from the dropdown list of exams
  • Step 3 - Key in your roll number and registration ID
  • Step 4 - Your CS Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5 - Download the CS result 2021 and take its printout for future reference
READ | ICSI CS Exam 2021: Opt-out window opens for June-Dec exam session, here's how to opt-out
READ | ICSI declares CSEET Result 2021, here's direct link to download results
READ | ICSI CS Admit Card 2021 released, exams on Aug 13 & 14; Check direct link to download
READ | ICSI CS Exam 2021: ICSI releases important information regarding exams, check details
READ | CS Result 2021: ICSI to declare CS exam results soon, here's how to check
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND