CS Result 2021 Of Professional Programme Out, Check Direct Link & Rank Holders List Here

CS Result 2021 of the professional programme has been declared at 11 am today. Foundation & Executive results will also be out on Oct 13 in the second half.

CS Result 2021

ICSI CS Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India also known as ICSI has declared the CS Professional Programme results on Tuesday, October 13, 2021. All those candidates who took the exam can now check their results on the official website icsi.edu. The steps to download results as well as the direct link has been mentioned here.

As the result of the professional program has been declared, candidates are waiting for two more results. The result that is scheduled to be released today are of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme Examinations, June 2021 session. As mentioned above, the official website on which ICSI CS 2021 Result will be uploaded is www.icsi.edu

ICSI CS Result 2021: Date and Time

  • Professional Programme result has been announced on October 13 at 11 am
  • Result of Executive programme will be announced on October 13 at 2 pm
  • Foundation Programme result will be announced on October 13 at 4 pm

CS 2021 Result download steps

  • Candidates who took the examination should log on to the official website - icsi.edu
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads "CS EXAMINATION RESULT – JUNE, 2021"
  • Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to choose among few options and enter their credentials and click on submit
  • Post submitting the details, the ICSI CS Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download it and take the printout of the same.
  • Here is the direct link to check results

ICSI official notice reads, "The next examination for the Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be held from 21st December, 2021 to December 30, 2021 for which the online examination enrolment form together with the requisite examination fee shall be submitted from 14 October, 2021 onwards"

CS 2021 Result: List of Toppers

Professional program (New syllabus)

  • Rank 1- Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani
  • Rank 2- Modita Sahu
  • Rank 3- Vandita Lalitbhai Tank

Professional program (Old syllabus)

  • Rank 1- Eshan Manoj Loiya
  • Rank 2- Ravali Mulagada
  • Rank 3- Disha Jain
