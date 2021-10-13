CS Result 2021 Of Professional Programme Out, Check Direct Link & Rank Holders List Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
ICSI CS Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India also known as ICSI has declared the CS Professional Programme results on Tuesday, October 13, 2021. All those candidates who took the exam can now check their results on the official website icsi.edu. The steps to download results as well as the direct link has been mentioned here.
As the result of the professional program has been declared, candidates are waiting for two more results. The result that is scheduled to be released today are of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme Examinations, June 2021 session. As mentioned above, the official website on which ICSI CS 2021 Result will be uploaded is www.icsi.edu
ICSI official notice reads, "The next examination for the Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be held from 21st December, 2021 to December 30, 2021 for which the online examination enrolment form together with the requisite examination fee shall be submitted from 14 October, 2021 onwards"