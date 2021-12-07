CSAB Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results For NIT+ Admissions To Be Released Today

CSAB Round 2 Seat Allotment: The counselling process at the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is underway for special rounds of NIT+ admissions. The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released today, December 7, 2021. However, there has been no official confirmation on the date and timing, but it is expected that the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released after 11:30 am. Candidates can check the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website - csab.nic.in.

Notably, this CSAB 2021 counselling round is likely to be the last round of admission for NIT+. If there is any further update on the counselling round, it will be available on this website. To check the seat allotment, candidates would be required to enter credentials such as their JEE Main Application Number and password. Once the result is announced, candidates must complete the admission process as soon as possible. The NIT Admissions procedure would close on December 9, 2021.

CSAB 2021 Counselling: Here's How to Check Round 2 Seat Allotment

STEP 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Central Seat Allocation Board for NIT+ admissions – csab.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "Seat Allocation result for CSAB Special Round 2' on the homepage.

STEP 3: To log in, candidates must enter JEE Main Application Number and password.

STEP 4: Your Round 2 Seat Allotment result for CSAB 2021 Counselling will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 5: It is recommended candidates must download and print a copy of the same.

Image: Shutterstock