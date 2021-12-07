CSAB Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results For NIT+ Admissions To Be Released Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CSAB Round 2 Seat Allotment: The counselling process at the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is underway for special rounds of NIT+ admissions. The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released today, December 7, 2021. However, there has been no official confirmation on the date and timing, but it is expected that the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released after 11:30 am. Candidates can check the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website - csab.nic.in.
Notably, this CSAB 2021 counselling round is likely to be the last round of admission for NIT+. If there is any further update on the counselling round, it will be available on this website. To check the seat allotment, candidates would be required to enter credentials such as their JEE Main Application Number and password. Once the result is announced, candidates must complete the admission process as soon as possible. The NIT Admissions procedure would close on December 9, 2021.