CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration Begins; Check How To Register & More

CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the registration procedure for counselling for North-Eastern states and Union Territories (NEUT) 2021. This counselling process is being held for those reserved seats in institutes across India that are not covered under CSAB 2021 and JoSAA 2021 and NERIST, Itanagar. Candidates willing to register their names can do so by visiting the official website- csab.nic.in. The last date to complete the registration process is November 19, 2021. Candidates must note that there are separate registration links for various courses, including Engineering, Architecture, and Pharmacy. The registration process is for specific states and UTs which include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration: Important points

At the time of registration, candidates will have to provide and verify information, including gender.

State of domicile category

PwD status

Special benefit claim for Manipur

Sub-tribe claim for Nagaland

PRC/Domicile

Aggregate percentage of Class 12 or equivalent marks

CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration: Here's how to register

STEP 1: To register for CSAB, candidates need to go to the official website, csab.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on the link that reads 'CSAB NEUT 2021'.

STEP 3: Click on the link designated for 'CSAB NEUT 2021 registration and document upload'.

STEP 4: Now, enter JEE Main 2021 roll number, password, and security pin.

STEP 5: Click on the 'Sign In' button.

STEP 6: Enter all the required details and upload all necessary documents.

STEP 7: Click on the 'Submit' button.

