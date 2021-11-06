CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration Begins; Check How To Register & More

Quick links:
CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the registration procedure for counselling for North-Eastern states and Union Territories (NEUT) 2021. This counselling process is being held for those reserved seats in institutes across India that are not covered under CSAB 2021 and JoSAA 2021 and NERIST, Itanagar. Candidates willing to register their names can do so by visiting the official website- csab.nic.in. The last date to complete the registration process is November 19, 2021. Candidates must note that there are separate registration links for various courses, including Engineering, Architecture, and Pharmacy. The registration process is for specific states and UTs which include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.