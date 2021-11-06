Last Updated:

CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration Begins; Check How To Register & More

CSAB NEUT 2021: Central Seat Allocation Board has started the registration procedure for counselling for North-Eastern states and Union Territories (NEUT).

Written By
Amrit Burman
CSAB

Image: Unsplash


CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the registration procedure for counselling for North-Eastern states and Union Territories (NEUT) 2021. This counselling process is being held for those reserved seats in institutes across India that are not covered under CSAB 2021 and JoSAA 2021 and NERIST, Itanagar. Candidates willing to register their names can do so by visiting the official website- csab.nic.in. The last date to complete the registration process is November 19, 2021. Candidates must note that there are separate registration links for various courses, including Engineering, Architecture, and Pharmacy. The registration process is for specific states and UTs which include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. 

CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration: Important points

  • At the time of registration, candidates will have to provide and verify information, including gender.
  • State of domicile category
  • PwD status
  • Special benefit claim for Manipur
  • Sub-tribe claim for Nagaland
  • PRC/Domicile
  • Aggregate percentage of Class 12 or equivalent marks

CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration: Here's how to register

  • STEP 1: To register for CSAB, candidates need to go to the official website, csab.nic.in.
  • STEP 2: Click on the link that reads 'CSAB NEUT 2021'.
  • STEP 3: Click on the link designated for 'CSAB NEUT 2021 registration and document upload'.
  • STEP 4: Now, enter JEE Main 2021 roll number, password, and security pin.
  • STEP 5: Click on the 'Sign In' button.
  • STEP 6: Enter all the required details and upload all necessary documents.
  • STEP 7: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Image: Unsplash

READ | NIACL AO Result 2021 declared; Check how to download, exam pattern & more
READ | NIOS Admit Card 2021 Released for Oct, Nov Exam; Here's direct link
READ | Calicut University Exam Result 2021 for 1st, 2nd & 4th semester out; check direct link
READ | AIBE XVI answer key to be out tomorrow; check direct link, steps to download
READ | JPSC Combined Civil Service Main exam 2021 to be held in January; Check schedule here
Tags: CSAB, CSAB NEUT 2021, CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND