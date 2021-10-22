CSBC Bihar Constable Driver Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

CSBC Bihar Constable Driver exam update: Central Selection Board of Constable also known as CSBC has released Bihar Police Driver Constable hall ticket 2019. All those candidates who registered themselves so that they can appear for the physical efficiency test can now download the admit card. It has been uploaded on the official website on CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in. The exam for which hall tickets have been released will be held on November 15, 2021.

This year, PET is scheduled to be conducted at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh High School, Gardanibagh, Patna. Only those candidates who have already qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the PET. The steps to download admit card, as well as the direct link has been mentioned here. Candidates will be able to download hall tickets only after October 25, 2021. To be noted that the candidates who have scored a minimum of 30 percent marks in the Bihar Police Constable written examination 2021 are eligible to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test.

Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2019: Steps to download hall tickets

Candidates who registered themselves should visit the official website of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in to view Bihar Police Driver admit card

On the homepage, click on the link which reads "Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Bihar Police Driver Constable. (Advt. No. 05/2019)"

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the hall ticket

Candidates should take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Candidates need to know that if they are not able to download the e-admit card due to any reason, they are free to visit the office of Central Selection Board of Constable. They can visit the office either on November 8 or on November 9 from 10 am to 5 pm and receive hard copy of hall tickets. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.