CSBC Bihar Driver Constable DET Hall Tickets To Be Out Tomorrow, Here’s How To Download

CSBC Bihar constable driver test: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will be releasing the admit card for the Driving Efficiency Test (DET) on November 30, 2021. The hall ticket which is scheduled to be released on Tuesday is for Bihar Police driver constable and Homeguard Constable driver posts. Once released, candidates who will be taking the test will be able to download the CSBC Driver constable DET hall tickets from CSBC Bihar official website csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit cards.

CSBC Bihar DET admit card: Here’s how to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, "Use this link to download your e-Admit Card for Driving Efficiency Test (DET) to be conducted for the post of Bihar Police Driver Constable"

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the application/registration number and date of birth and then click on ‘download admit card

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should make sure to go through the instructions carefully and take printouts of hall tickets.

For CSBC Driver constable recruitment drive, over 5,300 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the driving efficiency test. Out of them, 1722 candidates will be selected for the post of driver constable in Bihar police by clearing the driving efficiency test. The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary between Rs 21,700 and Rs. 69,100 under the level-3 pay scale.

The CSBC Bihar Driver Constable DET will be conducted at Patna High School, Gardanibagh. Candidates should make sure to carry their admit card to the venue as candidates who fail to bring admit card will not be allowed to take test. Candidates who face difficulty in downloading their admit cards online should visit the CSBC office at Harding road (near Patna Secretariat halt) in Patna on December 3 and 4 between 10 am and 5 pm.