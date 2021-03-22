CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam: 6 Held For Cheating Via Bluetooth Device Inside N95 Mask

The police officials of Hazipur and Bhabhua districts in Bihar have arrested three candidates of the CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam for using unfair means. The candidates were held cheating in the exam using their N95 face mask that was used as an electronic device. Mobile SIM cards, Bluetooth, and other electronic devices were found stitched inside the N95 face mask, said the police officials. The CSBC Bihar Police exams were held on Sunday, March 21.

Bluetooth Device fitted inside N95 Mask: How the mastermind worked

"Masterminds were in touch with the candidates via the Bluetooth device. The candidates were telling the questions using the device that was stitched in the mask near their mouth and ear and the solvers were answering the questions using the device. As the device was fitted inside the mask, it was not visible," SDM Bhabhua, Janmejay Shukla told Republic World. READ | SVNIT Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Non-Teaching Staff posts, full details here

"The candidates are identified as Vicky Kumar who appeared at Children Garden School, Bhabua, and Niranjan Kumar at DAV School Yadupur. They were arrested immediately after the police found the electronic devices inside their masks," Sunita Kumari, DSP Bhabhua told Republic World.

In a similar case, the police in Hazipur district of Bihar have also arrested an aspirant named Vishal Kumar for cheating with the help of electronic devices fitted in his N95 mask. Police found the mobile SIM card, battery, Bluetooth, and other devices connected with a circuit that were hidden in the mask, the police told Republic World.

"While interrogation, the arrested candidates confessed and told that the masterminds of the racket were sitting at Kudra at a distance of 20 kilometers who were providing the answers after to them through the device. A police team also raided a house at Kudra and arrested the three youths identified as Santosh Kumar, Dipak Kumar, and Atul Pal. A laptop, printer, mobile phones, and books were also recovered from them," Sunita Kumari, DSP Bhabhua said. According to the police, it was a local network of friends residing in the Kudra area. A case under the concerned sections of the Indian penal Code and IT Act has been registered against and they have been sent to jail, police said.

