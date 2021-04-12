CSBC Bihar Police Constable Final Result 2021 Declared, 11382 Candidates To Join On Apr 26

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar on Monday declared the Bihar Police Constable final results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check their Bihar Police Constable results 2019 by visiting the site- csbc.bihar.nic.in. The exam was conducted to fill a total of 11, 880 vacancies of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion.

CSBC had released the recruitment advertisement on October 4. 2019. The written exam was held on January 12 and March 8, 2020. Its result was declared on June 8, 2020. A total of 59, 402 candidates had cleared the exam and were eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET). CSBC had conducted the PET on December 7, 2020, January 30, and February 4, 2021, at Patna High School ground. A total of 48227 candidates had appeared in the test while 11175 were absent.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Final Result: 11382 qualified

A total of 23533 candidates were qualified. Out of them, 974 were disqualified on grounds of using unfair means, 17701 failed in running test, 5287 failed in endurance test and 732 were unable to get their documents verified. Hence, a total of 11382 have been found eligible for appointment.

The selected candidates will have to report to the office of 'Senior Superintendent of Police / Superintendent of Police / Samadeshta for their appointment between April 26 and May 25, 2021. They must bring the required documents on the day of joining. The list of required documents includes- Valid Photo Identity Cards like - Voter ID, Driving License, Aadhaar Card; Intermediate examination educational qualification certificate; Original Certificate of Date of Birth i.e., Matriculation Certificate; and Caste certificate.

